Namibia: Afrima Win for the Dogg

AFTER enjoying one of his best years, from bagging commercial endorsements to the success of his music and business endeavours, The Dogg received one more big win for the year after scooping the Afrima Fan's Favourite award. He won with his hit song, 'Shuukifa Kwii'.

Sally Boss Madam was Namibia's previous winner at the continental showcase in 2016.

Not to be mistaken with the Afrimma awards, the all Africa Music Award (Afrima) is aimed at uniting Africans through music, promoting and showcasing African musicians to Africa and the global audience alike. The Dogg was nominated alongside Donald (South Africa), Olamide (Nigeria) and Young Paris (DRC) amongst others.

Michael Pulse and Sally Boss Madam were also nominated for awards in the 'Best Male Inspirational' and 'Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa' respectively.

The Afrima's took place on Sunday in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.