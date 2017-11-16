14 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Afrima Win for the Dogg

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Wizkid/Instagram
Wizkid.

AFTER enjoying one of his best years, from bagging commercial endorsements to the success of his music and business endeavours, The Dogg received one more big win for the year after scooping the Afrima Fan's Favourite award. He won with his hit song, 'Shuukifa Kwii'.

Sally Boss Madam was Namibia's previous winner at the continental showcase in 2016.

Not to be mistaken with the Afrimma awards, the all Africa Music Award (Afrima) is aimed at uniting Africans through music, promoting and showcasing African musicians to Africa and the global audience alike. The Dogg was nominated alongside Donald (South Africa), Olamide (Nigeria) and Young Paris (DRC) amongst others.

Michael Pulse and Sally Boss Madam were also nominated for awards in the 'Best Male Inspirational' and 'Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa' respectively.

The Afrima's took place on Sunday in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

More on This

Star Trail - Eddy Kenzo Wins At Afrima

Last Sunday night, Europe was toasting to the annual MTV Europe Music awards where Africa has a sole category for Best… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.