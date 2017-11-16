Uganda: Survey Names Violence Hotspots

Arua — A recent survey commissioned by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, has ranked homes and schools as places where violence against children is committed most.

The survey conducted in 2015 by AfriChild, a research agency, indicates that physical violence at childhood was the most type of violence reported and that 70 per cent of females experienced violence at childhood.

While releasing the report at a regional meeting in Arua on Monday, the commissioner for Children and Youth, Mr Mondo Kyateka, said poor parenting was still a problem in Uganda.

"Some parents pretend to be too busy to look after their own children. You cannot enjoy the money alone, you need your family, when the family is not okay, you cannot be free at your workplace," Mr Mondo said.

The survey also ranks Uganda second in Africa after Zimbabwe with 59 per cent of females and 65 per cent of males experiencing physical violence before the age of 18. Among the types of violence listed are sexual violence, emotional, physical and psychological.