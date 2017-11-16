Uganda: Women Buy More Fuel Than Men - Study

A study of more than 1,000 motorists across Uganda, found that women buy twice as much fuel as men.

The study was commissioned to find out driving habits in relation to lifestyle, leisure and attitude to fuel efficiency.

While releasing the findings of the study, Mr Marx Rukundo, the Ipsos Uganda managing director, said the study was crucial to the motoring industry, revealing new findings about fueling behaviour and lifestyle.

Key findings were; 89 per cent of motorists believed that some fuels on the market are more efficient than others.

It was also discovered that 57 per cent of new drivers were less likely to believe the existence of more efficient fuels as compared to 91 per cent of driver who had been driving between three and five years.

"The study was conducted on 1,037 drivers from four regions countrywide. They were split between private motorists, private transport motorists (special hires) and public transport motorists (taxis)," according to Rukundo.

Moses Mafabi, the Ipsos project manager, said the number of women who fuel once a week and spend between Shs50,000 and Shs150,000 is double that of men in the same category."

The study further indicates that almost six in 10 drivers countrywide spend more on fuel than other leisure activities.

The research also demonstrated how much motorists spend on fuel and revealed that only about four in 10 private motorists spend about Shs30,000 or less on fuel per day compared to public transporters that spend more than Shs50,000 daily.

In addition, female motorists are more likely to spend their leisure time with family and relatives (79 per cent) compared to their male counterparts (64 per cent). Also, male motorists were more likely to spend their leisure time with workmates compared to female motorists.

In every 10 car owners between 26 and 30 years, half of them are more likely to travel for leisure compared to the older car owners.

In addition, 69 per cent of respondents believe that it's important to use efficient fuels that provide extra miles per litre because it helps them to save on money spent.

In a bid to save the respondents also revealed on tips of how to save on fuel and 60 per cent of the motorists said they avoid using the AC, plan their trips better and service the car more regularly.