Kenya: Jaguar, Boniface Mwangi in Twitter Mud Fight Over Elections

Twitter got lit on Tuesday after Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar got into an ugly confrontation online with one of his rival.

City politician Steve Mbogo, who is challenging the outcome of the Starehe elections, moved to High Court to seek orders compelling Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct a fresh election in the constituency.

Mbogo testified in the petition on Tuesday that IEBC had failed to conduct a free and fair election in August 8.

Soon after, Boniface Mwangi told the singer turned politician Jaguar that he could not even spell or communicate.

Njagua, you can't even spell or communicate. You used Jubilee's popular wave and Maina Kamanda's imported voters from Murang'a to get elected. https://t.co/hoAQYpq2wj

-- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 14, 2017

The activist's comment did not go down well with the MP who responded that Mwangi didn't even finish second.

He was not even number two...

-- Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) November 14, 2017

That came as a shock to both their followers, some reminding Boniface Mwangi that he only sat his KCSE at age 33.

A Jaguar sympathizer told Mwangi that he is a busybody and that is why he was not elected as an MP.

@bonifacemwangi since you know how to communicate and spell why are not the mp because it seem to you those are the pre-qualifications of one. You are such a busy body

-- Tony Gachoki .N (@Anthony_Njoka) November 14, 2017

Boniface Mwangi went ahead to justify his superior skills saying by tweeting.

I am a busybody who was giving talks at Amherst,Colby and Harvard University last week. On Thursday am off to Canada then Uganda,South Sudan and Zimbabwe. Am enjoying my busyness. https://t.co/x8ATM0FQcF

-- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 14, 2017

As the exchange escalated, supporters and sympathizers of the two joined in and gave their views with Jaguar taking most of the tackles.