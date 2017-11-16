15 November 2017

Kenyan Woman, Infant Found Dead in Their Apartment in Denmark

By Hilary Kimuyu

A Kenyan woman and her infant son were on Saturday found dead in their apartment located about 20 minutes drive from Copenhagen, Denmark.

The bodies of Fridah Rashida and her ten month-old son, Kwanza were discovered by her husband on Saturday morning in the municipality of Gentofte.

According to the local police, they received a call by Fridah's husband who is also the toddler's father.

He was questioned and released and is currently not being treated as a suspect in the case.

"On Saturday morning, we had technicians and an on-the spot forensic clinician to investigate what happened in the apartments," head investigator Brian Grayston of North Zealand Police said in a press release.

No suspects have been arrested so far but they suspect foul play.

The police have not issued any further comments due to the sensitivity surrounding the case which is currently being investigated.

