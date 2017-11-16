15 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Jumps Inside 20ft Borehole After Fight With Boyfriend

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Linet Amuli

A 20 year-old woman who jumped into a borehole on Tuesday in an attempted suicide after a fight with her boyfriend has been charged in a Nakuru court.

Ruth Wanjiru appeared before Chief Magistrate Geoffrey Oduor accused of attempting to kill herself by jumping into a 20-foot borehole in Likia area in Nakuru.

The court heard that on November 14, Ms Wanjiru got into a fight with her boyfriend while in a pub in Likia.

Ms Wanjiru stormed out of the pub after the fight and headed to a borehole in the area where she jumped in.

However, the borehole did not contain a lot of water during the incident and she did not drown.

The court was told that members of the public, who had seen her jump into the borehole, immediately rushed to the scene.

Ms Wanjiru managed to come out of the borehole by herself.

Members of the public arrested Ms Wanjiru and took her to Likia police station..

Ms Wanjiru confessed to the charges and defended her actions saying her boyfriend had made her angry.

The court set her free because she was found to be remorseful.

Kenya

Nairobi to Host Africa Flower and Logistics Conference

Kenya is next week set to host the Africa flower and perishable logistics Conferences in Nairobi. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.