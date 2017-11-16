Kenya: Nairobi to Host Africa Flower and Logistics Conference

Nairobi — Kenya is next week set to host the Africa flower and perishable logistics Conferences in Nairobi.

The conferences will bring over 150 local and international delegates in the flowers and perishable commodities sector.

The joint-conferences will be held on 22 - 23 November 2017 in Nairobi.

Farmers, clearing agents, transporters, insurers and government institutions and policy experts will gather to seek ways of tapping into the expanding potential of the sector.

Kenya Flower Council (KFC), Saudia Cargo, Holland Flower Alliance, Cool Chain Association (CCA and Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) are among the key institutions involved with Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association (EHPEA) and the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), Union Fleurs - the international flower trade association and WCA Perishables also expected to make presentations.

"This is a very important gathering for us as the Kenya Flower Council. It is coming at a time when as a country we are facing serious competition from other producers and to gather to discuss how to respond to that scenario and ensure that the quality of our flowers is not compromised due to logistical mishandling," Kenya Flower Council boss Jane Ngige notes.

The two conferences are aimed to open dialogue and facilitate sharing of ideas, knowledge and practical solutions to improve logistics and supply chain performance of key perishable commodities exported from Kenya and the rest of Africa.

The two-day event, covering both flower and other cargo commodities like fruits, vegetable and meat, seeks to develop modern and cost-efficient logistics and supply chain infrastructure within the African continent.