Finance minister Ignatius Chombo was reportedly found with US$10m in cash at his Harare home after the property was raided by the military Wednesday morning.

The minister, said to be one of President Robert Mugabe's most corrupt officials, was among the first ministers detained by the army as Generals deposed the 93-year-old Zanu PF leader from power.

The unverified claim that Chombo had bags of cash at plush home was made by independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa.

"Just for your own information, Minister Chombo's house which was invaded as he got arrested had US$10 million," Mliswa claimed in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, also reported to have been detained were higher education minister Jonathan Moyo and local government counterpart Saviour Kasukuwere.

The two were said to have sought refuge at Mugabe's private Harare home where the veteran leader was being held hostage.