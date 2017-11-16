Angola Attends Cop23 Top Level Gathering

Luanda — The Republic of Angola will participate, in this November 15-16 in Bonn, Germany, in the Top Level Meeting of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) to the UN Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Angolan Environment minister, Paula Francisco, is heading an Angolan delegation to the event.

According to a press note that has reached ANGOP, the country will present at the event a statement focusing on its National Strategy on Climate Change.

The UN Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has the objective to co-ordinate the world focus on tackling challenges relating to global warming and combine synergies for nations to bring about a safer and more prosperous development.