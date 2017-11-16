Kenya: Thika's Relegation Beckons After Losing to Zoo

Nairobi — Thika United's relegation from the Kenyan Premier League beckons after falling 2-1 to Zoo Kericho in a mid-week match played at the Kericho Green Stadium on Wednesday.

The result saw Zoo climb off the relegation spot to sit 12th on 40 points while Thika are placed at the drop zone, occupying 16th place on 35 points ahead of the season finale on Saturday where relegated teams will be confirmed.

Zoo's win also affected 2008 champions Mathare United who dropped to 15th on 38 points, leaving the Slum Boys need a single point when they face Posta Rangers in their last match on Saturday to survive the axe.

With Muhoroni Youth already relegated, the battle to remain in the top flight league will go down to the wire for Mathare, Thika and Western Stima.

Thika have a tricky match on their last day, hosting Bandari at the Thika-Sub County Stadium while Western Stima travel away to Chemelil Sugar.

At the Kericho Green Stadium, Zoo found the opener through Nicholas Kipkirui at the quarter hour mark after tapping home a fine cross from Michael Madoya.

Thika had a chance to level the scores in the 35th minute but Shami Kibwana squandered the opportunity after seeing his lofted effort go over.

On the other hand, Zoo maximized on their chance to double the scores thanks to Dominic Ouma who connected a Madoya corner in the 39th minute.

At the second half, Shami Kibwana pulled one back for Thika in the 56th minute after utilizing Eugene Mukangula's cross into the box. However, they could not even manage to get an equalizer after Zoo back-line was solid to ensure the Kericho based side collect maximum points.