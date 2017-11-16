Kenya: JKIA a No-Go-Zone for Supporters in Raila Grand Welcome

Nairobi — National Super Alliance supporters will not be allowed to receive their leader Raila Odinga within the precincts of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has warned.

NASA politicians led by Senator James Orengo have urged their supporters to lead a massive march to the airport and received Odinga on Friday, who will be arriving back in the country from a trip to the United Kingdom and the United States.

But the police boss insists that the airport is a protected area saying only bonafide travelers and all others with legitimate business at the airport will be allowed access, just like in another day, where one has to be subjected to the accepted standard security procedures.

"Those without a valid reasons to enter the facility will be hence denied entry. Therefore, those making plans for that day are advised accordingly," he said in a statement.

He says huge crowds may jeopardize the safety of the air operators, passengers and other users of the East African largest and busiest airport.

About the Thursday's rally, he has urged leaders and supporters of the coalition to confine themselves within the Public Order Act.