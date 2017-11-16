Angola - Diabetics Hail Government Initiative

Luanda — Patients with diabetes resident in Luanda province have reacted positively to the government initiative to exempt the medicines from the payment of customs duties from 2018.

The reactions came during a survey conducted by Angola Press Agency (Angop), ahead of the World Diabetes Day, on November 14.

Diabetics said that the Presidential decision will make the acquisition of medicines cheaper and improving the quality of life of patients.

Under the Presidential decision, the import of medicines will be free from customs duties.

The measure will have a great impact on the lives of the patients.

Data show that about 150,000 people in Angola suffer from disease, at a time the country does not have adequate services to ensure the control and care of patients.

Diabetes is a disease characterised by high blood glucose (hyperglycemia).

Obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, pregnancy in advanced maternal age and bad eating habits, are pointed out as the main causes of diabetes.

The World Diabetes Day is intended to promote awareness of the disease.