Tanzania: $1.5m Grant for Tanzania - Uganda Road Signed

Arusha — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has granted $ 1.5 million for the construction of a road linking Kumunazi in Kagera region to Masaka in Uganda.

The key multi-national road sections covered under the grant include Masaka-Mutukula stretching for 89.5 kilometres in Uganda, the East African Community (EAC) said in a statement yesterday.

On the Tanzanian side, the project will cover Mutukula to Kyaka section (30km) as well as Bugene to Kasulo and to Kumunazi, stretching for 133 kilometres.

The financing agreement was signed here on Monday by the EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko while AfDB director general responsible for East Africa Gabriel Negatu signed on behalf of the bank.

"The $ 1,151,515 will finance the project preparation phase of three key multinational road sections between Masaka (Uganda) and Kumunazi in Tanzania", an EAC statement said yesterday.

The signing of the financing agreement comes at a time Tanzania is looking for funds from the development partners to extend the 14.2 km dual carriage section of the Arusha-Holili highway now nearing completion.

Construction of the Arusha-Tengeru section started more than two years ago and is about to be completed.

Sources close to the EAC said the government has approached the Japan government so as to secure funds for extension of highway upgrading towards Moshi.

"Negotiations are going on how best to extend the road from Tengeru to Usa River at least and realigning of the Kikafu bridge near Moshi", the sources told The Citizen on the weekend.

The Arusha-Holili road is part of the 240 kilometre regional road that extends to Voi in Kenya which is being upgraded within the framework of the East African Road Project (EARP) at the cost of $ 400million.

The highway is part of the vast network of major roads earmarked for massive rehabilitation throughout the EAC bloc in order to facilitate cross border trade and movement of people.

Construction started in June 2015 although it was officially inaugurated by the regional leaders in March last year during the EAC Heads of State Summit at the Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge.

It is aimed to create another major transport corridor in the region linking the Mombasa port with northern Tanzania and beyond. Rehabilitation of the Holili/Taveta- Voi section in Kenya is almost complete.

The EAC Secretariat Eng Hosea Nyangweso declined details on efforts underway to secure funds for road extension works but gave hints on the proposed civil works.

He revealed that the immediate concern of Tanzania and the Secretariat was to get funds for the extension of the dual carriage from Tengeru to Usa River, some 30 km from Arusha city centre.