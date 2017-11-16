Angola: Top FAA Officers Retired

Luanda — At least fifteen senior officers of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) were reformed Wednesday in Luanda, after having given more than 40 years of military service to their homeland.

These are two generals, four Lieutenant-Generals, seven Brigadier, and two Rear Admirals.

The ceremony to pass to the reform was chaired by the Chief of General Staff of the FAA, Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, who highlighted the contribution of the retired in the various missions linked to defense and security of the country.

He thanked them for everything they did for the country and the military.

FAA chief recommended that pensioners should devote themselves to training, entrepreneurship and their families.

Following the reform, the FAA guarantees, among other things, health services and wages in the framework of the social security.