South Africa: Declassified - Apartheid Profits - German U-Boats

This is the 16th article in the series, Declassified: Apartheid Profits. While researching the recently published book Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit, Open Secrets collected approximately 40,000 archival documents from 25 archives in seven countries. This treasure trove contains damning details of the individuals and corporations that propped up apartheid and profited in return. Many of these documents were kept secret until now. OPEN SECRETS believes that it is vital to allow the public to scrutinise the primary evidence. In this article we explore the military and intelligence ties between apartheid South Africa and West Germany, and how they bled into arms dealing in democratic South Africa.

As part of the controversial 1999 arms deal, the South African Navy bought three submarines from a consortium of German arms companies. The consortium was led by Ferrostaal, and included Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW) and Ingenieurkontor Lübeck (IKL), today trading as a subsidiary of thyssenkrupp. In 2011, conclusions from an internal compliance report commissioned by Ferrostaal revealed that the company had paid well-connected agents in South Africa $40-million at the time of negotiating the deal. The report undertaken by legal firm Debevoise & Plimpton said that the payments raised "significant red...