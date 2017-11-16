Angola: Bengo Hosts 24th Edition of National Popular Music Festival

Luanda — The capital of the northern Bengo province, Caxito, will host the 24th edition of National Popular Music Festival of Angola (Variante) on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture.

Competitors from the country's 18 provinces will participate in the event.

The musician Baló Januário will enliven the event, aimed to stimulate the creativity of Angolan artists.

The edition also serves to promote and preserve the cultural identity of the music and encourage the feeling of national unity and the solidarity among generations.