15 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bengo Hosts 24th Edition of National Popular Music Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The capital of the northern Bengo province, Caxito, will host the 24th edition of National Popular Music Festival of Angola (Variante) on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture.

Competitors from the country's 18 provinces will participate in the event.

The musician Baló Januário will enliven the event, aimed to stimulate the creativity of Angolan artists.

The edition also serves to promote and preserve the cultural identity of the music and encourage the feeling of national unity and the solidarity among generations.

Angola

SA to Host Angolan President's First State Visit

President Jacob Zuma will next week host Angolan President João Lourenço who will be in the country for a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.