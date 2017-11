Luanda — The team of 1º de Agosto won today the National Senior Women's Volleyball Championship, after beating Sporting Lubango in the final, 3 sets to zero, with 25-12, 25-12 and 25-14.

In men category, the decision of the title happens also today, when they face in the final 1º de Agosto and Atletico do Namibe.

The championships of volleyball, in male and female, take place in Lubano, province of Huila.