Angola: Huila - Higher Education Institutions Urged to Improve Training Quality

Lubango — Mandume Ndemufayo University (UMN) and other higher academic institutions based in the southern Huíla province have been advised to work harder to improve the quality of staff training.

The recommendation came from the minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria Sambo.

The minister was speaking at a meeting with the UMN employees on Wednesday, adding that everyone has the responsibility to transform higher education by betting on the efficiency and effectiveness.

This transformation depends on each one of us, we must show the will and attitudes that produce change, she said.

We can even have very important decrees approved, with control and oversight mechanisms. But it will depend on the interest, commitment and responsibility of each to improve the subsystem of higher education and thus that of scientific research, the official stressed.

According to the minister, every Angolan should feel identified in the political measures and actions to be taken in order to achieve the goals set in government's programme.

Maria Sambo mentioned some harmful practices, such as corruption, fraud, nepotism, diversion of influence traffic as among the evils that hinder the progress of the sector.

She added that such evils that erodes and prevents us from having our Universities at the top, at least in our sub-region of Southern African Development Community (SADEC).

After the meeting, the minister, accompanied by the Secretary of State for Higher Education, Eugénio da Silva, visited the Faculties of Law, Economics, Medicine and the new facilities of the Faculty of Medicine of UMN, the Higher Institute of Educational Sciences (ISCED ).

The programme also includes a visit to the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Huíla and a meeting with the representatives of the private institutes of the province.