Rwanda: Former Amavubi Captain Hamad Ndikumana Dead

Former Amavubi captain and Rayon Sports assistant coach Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana has passed on-the 39-year-old died Tuesday night after complaining of chest pains, according to Rayon Sports club doctor, Charles Mugemana.

The former Rayon Sports defender had not complained of any sickness and is said to have taken charge of the first team's training session earlier in the day before retreating home in Nyakabanda sector, Nyarugenge district in the City of Kigali.

Mugemana told media that he was called by someone, who stays with the Ndikumana, saying that the deceased was complaining of severe chest pains but by the time he reached his place at around midnight, he had already passed on.

Ndikumana, regarded as one of the best defenders the country has produced, retired in 2015 and was appointed assistant coach at local league side, Espoir Football Club. He spent last season as assistant coach at Musanze FC, working under Sosethene Habimana, also a former Rayon defender.

By the time of his passing, Ndikumana was assistant to Olivier Karekezi at league champions, Rayon Sports. He will be buried today at Nyamirambo Cementary as according to the Muslim norm.

Ndikumana passed away the same night as another ex-Amavubi player Bonaventure 'Gangi' Hategekimana, after battling a long illness at Kabutare hospital in Huye district.

Hategekimana played for several local clubs including; Rayon Sports, APR FC, Atraco, SC Kiyovu, Etincelles, Marines, AS Muhanga, Musanze FC and Espoir FC.

Both players also featured for the national team, however; Ndikumana had a longer career having guided Amavubi to their only appearance in the 2004 African Nations Cup, in Tunisia.

Ndikumana also played for a host of several clubs in the region like Tanzania's Yanga and Burundi's Vital'O. His career also took him to Europe where he played for clubs like Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia, AEL Limassol, Nea Salamina Famagusta, KAA Gent, KV Mechelen.