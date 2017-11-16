15 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Former Amavubi Captain Hamad Ndikumana Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Former Amavubi captain and Rayon Sports assistant coach Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana has passed on-the 39-year-old died Tuesday night after complaining of chest pains, according to Rayon Sports club doctor, Charles Mugemana.

The former Rayon Sports defender had not complained of any sickness and is said to have taken charge of the first team's training session earlier in the day before retreating home in Nyakabanda sector, Nyarugenge district in the City of Kigali.

Mugemana told media that he was called by someone, who stays with the Ndikumana, saying that the deceased was complaining of severe chest pains but by the time he reached his place at around midnight, he had already passed on.

Ndikumana, regarded as one of the best defenders the country has produced, retired in 2015 and was appointed assistant coach at local league side, Espoir Football Club. He spent last season as assistant coach at Musanze FC, working under Sosethene Habimana, also a former Rayon defender.

By the time of his passing, Ndikumana was assistant to Olivier Karekezi at league champions, Rayon Sports. He will be buried today at Nyamirambo Cementary as according to the Muslim norm.

Ndikumana passed away the same night as another ex-Amavubi player Bonaventure 'Gangi' Hategekimana, after battling a long illness at Kabutare hospital in Huye district.

Hategekimana played for several local clubs including; Rayon Sports, APR FC, Atraco, SC Kiyovu, Etincelles, Marines, AS Muhanga, Musanze FC and Espoir FC.

Both players also featured for the national team, however; Ndikumana had a longer career having guided Amavubi to their only appearance in the 2004 African Nations Cup, in Tunisia.

Ndikumana also played for a host of several clubs in the region like Tanzania's Yanga and Burundi's Vital'O. His career also took him to Europe where he played for clubs like Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia, AEL Limassol, Nea Salamina Famagusta, KAA Gent, KV Mechelen.

Rwanda

Govt Put to Task Over Unpaid Bills, Pensions

Members of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Gender have urged the Ministry for Finance and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.