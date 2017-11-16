15 November 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Tanzania: Security, Trade On Table As Seychelles' President, Tanzania High Commissioner Meet

Tagged:

Related Topics

Peace and security, as well as trade and taxation, are areas of cooperation that should be enhanced or strengthened, the new Tanzanian High Commissioner and the Seychelles' president determined.

Pindi Chana -- the new High Commissioner of Tanzania to Seychelles -- presented her credentials to President Danny Faure at State House, Victoria on Tuesday.

"We all surrounded by the Indian Ocean and we need to enhance our cooperation in this area when it comes to peace and security," said Chana.

Talking about trade and taxation, Chana and Faure spoke about ways to manage issues on the two subjects when people of the two countries are involved in commerce.

Both Seychelles and Tanzania belong to organisations such as the Commonwealth, Southern African Development Community and the United Nations. Emphasising on the similarities of the two countries, Chana said that it is important to exchange ideas and provide each other with technical and professional support.

"Sometimes it is good to learn from African countries before we consider other countries.It is important to start within our region - Africa - when it comes to issues of exchanging programmes and studying from each other," she added.

Adding that both countries have similarities in geological locations, as they both border or is surrounded by the Indian Ocean, Chana said it is easier to exchange best practices in regards to fisheries and tourism.

"We highly discussed how we should learn to manage the industries of tourism and fisheries, and find ways to manage our resources within our continental boundaries," said Chana.

She told the press that "the doors of Tanzania are open to cooperation with the Republic of Seychelles. We need to enhance cooperation between our two countries, from which we can move forward with this friendship from generation to generation."

Chana has extended an invitation to Faure for him to visit Tanzania where further discussions can be held.

The new High Commissioner to Seychelles will be based in Nairobi, Kenya. The two countries established diplomatic ties in November 1986.

Tanzania

Govt Campaign Seeks to Control Elephantiasis

THE government has embarked on a campaign to control Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, in Dar es… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.