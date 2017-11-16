16 November 2017

Regional foreign ministers are to meet in Gaborone on Thursday to try to work out how the region should respond to the military 'coup' in Zimbabwe on Wednesday. By PETER FABRICIUS.

President Jacob Zuma, the current chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), called the meeting of the SADC's organ on politics, defence and security in Gaborone on Thursday. Those attending will be the foreign ministers of the troika of that organ - Angola, Tanzania and Zambia - plus South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, representing the chair of SADC.

It is expected that the meeting will receive a report from two special envoys whom Zuma sent to Zimbabwe late on Wednesday to meet both President Robert Mugabe and generals of the Zimbabwe Defence Force, who seized power early on Wednesday.

Zuma announced that, in his capacity as SADC chairperson, he was sending Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Minister of State Security, Bongani Bongo, to Zimbabwe to meet both Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

Zuma said he had spoken by telephone to Mugabe "who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine. South...

