Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Areruya Wins Stage Three

Rwandan, Joseph Areruya, riding for South Africa-based UCI Continental Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, won stage three of the 2017 Tour du Rwanda, from Rubavu to Musanze. Areruya also won stage one (Kigali-Huye) of the tournament.

Edwin Avila Vanegas of Team Illuminate came second while Jean Paul Ukiniwabo of Team Rwanda was third.

Swiss rider Simon Pellaud was fourth but he retains the yellow jersey since he still leads in General classification.

Tomorrow, Tour du Rwanda will head east with riders racing 121km from Musanze to Nyamata.

Jersey holders

Stage winner: Joseph Areruya

Yellow Jersey: Simon Pellaud

KOM: Edward Greene

Best Rwandan: Joseph Areruya

Most Aggressive: Debod Stepha

Stage three results - 95km

Joseph Areruya (Dimension data for Qhubeka) 02h23'25

Edwin Avila (Team Illuminate) 02h23'25

Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Team Rwanda) 02h23'23

Simon Pellaud (Team Illuminate) 02h23'25

Metkel Eyob (Dimension data for Qhubeka) 02h23'25

Goudin Valentin (Haute Savoie Auvergne 02h23'25

Mebrahtom Natnael (Eritrea) 02h23'25

Holler Nikodemus (Bike Aid) 02h23'25

Tuyishimire Ephrem (Les Amis Sportif) 02h23'25

debretsion Aron (Eritrea) 02h23'25