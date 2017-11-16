Rwanda: Miss World - Iradukunda in Last Minute Appeal for Votes

On October 21, pageant organisers unveiled the Head to Head challenge, where contestants were divided into twenty groups of six countries each. The challenge closed on November 15. Each contestant made an opening presentation, talked about their countries of origin, and reached out for the public's vote.

Iradukunda was placed in Group 14, which comprised contestants from Rwanda, Poland, Sweden, Seychelles, Venezuela, and Montenegro. The winner from the group will clinch a place in the Top 40 stage of the competition.

During the Head to Head challenge, Iradukunda shed light on some of her charity work in Rwanda and why it's important to help the less privileged:

"A wise man once said, there is no better exercise for the heart than reaching down and lifting others. I believe I was blessed to bless, given to give, and raised to rise. That is why to me helping is so important because it not only makes you feel good, but it also makes others have a better outlook on you. Whenever you help others they also develop that need to help others."

Iradukunda also shed light on some of her charitable initiatives.

"I organised a surgery for two hundred people who were blind because of cataracts back home in Rwanda. I managed to organise that surgery and they were able to see again, so it was something so good. It's not because I had a lot of money or I was the most powerful person in Rwanda. It was because of that heart for giving. I believe that helping is not just important but most important.

I think helping also connects us with each other and helps us build a better society for each and everyone. That is why I really believe in beauty with a purpose."

Meanwhile, a total of 118 contestants are vying for the coveted title. Contestants will be selected through categories including talent, beach fashion, top model, social media, beauty with a purpose and Q&A.

At the end of the ceremony, current Miss World Stephanie del Valle Díaz of Puerto Rico, will hand over her crown to her successor.