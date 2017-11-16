15 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Foreigners Arrested Over Illegal Entry

Mbanza Kongo — Twenty-three citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were arrested by the police on the Mpozo river bridge, Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province.

The information was released to the press by the head of supervision of the provincial department of the Migration and Foreigner Service (SME), superintendent Sebastião Bunga.

According to the officer, the foreigners were arrested while attempting to reach the capital (Luanda) on Monday in a truck container.

Dozens of illegal immigrants, mostly DRC citizens, are regularly held by police in Zaire province, due to irregular entry and stay in Angola.

The Angolan province of Zaire shares 330 kilometers of border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

