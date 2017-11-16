15 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Army to Be Deployed to Gang-Ridden Areas By Christmas - Mbalula

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christmas, the army will be deployed to areas worst affected by gang activity, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has promised at the Philippi East police station.

And, in addition to the Western Cape, police will probably add parts of the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to a list of hotspots in need of intervention.

"It is going to happen. We are processing it in terms of operational plans. Thereafter, the president will give us the green light," he said.

"It will happen before Christmas."

However, Mbalula explained that, before the army is deployed, they must be linked to a specific operation for a specified period: "We don't want society to feel under siege... that the army has arrived and there is a coup d'état.

"It will be police-led, in violent areas, where gangsters are actually taking over, doing what they're doing."

Last month he announced that he had asked the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to help tackle crime in the Western Cape and Gauteng, subject to the president's approval.

Police were in the process of constructing a plan with clear directives, Mbalula said.

"When the president signs, he must sign knowing where they are going, with specific periods and which operations they are going to undertake. It is taking some time, but it's going to happen. I can assure you."

The deployments would be guided by crime statistics and the police's operational plan, he added.

"We will announce when we're ready to deploy."

Source: News24

South Africa

Loophole May Protect Organisations From U.S. Abortion Gag Rule

Experts say confusion over the rights of local healthcare workers to provide the service while receiving US funds only… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.