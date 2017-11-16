16 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: War Vets Call for Political Convergence

analysis By sally nyakanyanga

Amid military control over Zimbabwe, the liberation war veterans joined the fray on Wednesday in support of the position taken by the army. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

The Zimbabwean army has President Robert Mugabe under house arrest, is silencing those it claims are criminal elements in the ruling Zanu-PF party, and has taken control of national broadcaster the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and the Police Support Unit.

Speaking at a press conference, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association Secretary General Victor Matemadanda on Wednesday not only called for the reversal of the dismissed or expelled members from the ruling party but unity among all political parties for the development of the country.

"In the constitution there is a section that empowers the defence forces to take appropriate action to defend national security, sovereignty and human life. Zimbabwe was sliding into a state of chaos and for that reason war vet do stand with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," Matemadanda said.

Matemadanda believes the army has managed to restore order and sanity, which he said was long overdue, with no reason to regard opposition as their enemies.

"We are trying to bring everything to normal. All the political parties should embrace this, they should...

