15 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila - 46 Children Up for Medical Treatment in Germany

Lubango — At least 46 Angolan children with physical disabilities aged between two and 13 years will be sent to Germany for medical treatment.

The information was released Wednesday in Lubango, southern Huíla province, by the local director of the National Children Institute (INAC), Abel Chico Joaquim.

Speaking to Angop, the official said the children will undergo receive treatment in the fields of orthopedics, plastic surgery, gynecology, urology and otorhinolaryngology, under a project financed by the Angolan Government, in partnership with the NGO Kimbo Liombembwa.

He said that the children were victims of burns, sexual abuse and congenital malformation.

"The Government has been implementing this project for 16 years to help underprivileged children in Huíla," Abel Joaquim said.

Since it was launched in 2001, the project has benefited 2,046 children from Huíla province.

