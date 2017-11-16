15 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #RWC2023, Money Muscle and the Transparency Ruse

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

South Africa being pipped by France for the honours to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup came as a great shock. The question everyone will be asking now is why? The question nobody wants to ask is why not France? By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

France's announcement as 2023 Rugby World Cup hosts on Wednesday came as a shock. After South Africa was "unanimously" recommend as a preferred candidate by an independent committee, it was widely expected that the country would win the rights to host its second rugby showpiece.

The aftermath of that recommendation was not pretty. Ireland was fuming and France was furious, with each federation firing off angry letters to World Rugby. The sport's governing body shrugged off all concerns, defending their position. And so, off things went for a World Rugby council vote. New Zealand had publicly declared that it would support South Africa, but they needed much more than that.

The vote had to go through two rounds, with France winning 18 in the first round, South Africa 13 and Ireland eight. Ireland was then eliminated and the vote was a straight shootout between South Africa and France. The European country came out tops, with 24 votes....

South Africa

Loophole May Protect Organisations From U.S. Abortion Gag Rule

Experts say confusion over the rights of local healthcare workers to provide the service while receiving US funds only… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.