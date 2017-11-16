Angola: Education Reform Achieves One of Four Goals Outlined - Report

Luanda — The Angolan education reform implemented from 2004 to 2014 has reached only one of the four aims outlined, that is the expansion of the school network.

The finding follows a study on the education system conducted by concerned authorities.

According to the source, the reform aimed at four fundamental objectives, such as the expansion of the school network, improvement of pupils' learning process, equity of the education system and domestic efficiency of the education system.

The study shows that out of every 1000 students enrolled in the first grade, only 142 would conclude the fourth grade.

The document also adds that from the above said number that regularly completed the fourth grade, only 34 students succeed without failing in the previous years, 43 failed once, while at least 65 students failed twice.

The study shows that the first educational system was a failure and the Education Ministry felt the need for its stabilisation and reform.

The approval of the law 13/01, of 31 December (Basic Law on the Education System), paved the way for the implementation of the education reform, coming into force in 2004.

The general assessment stage was held in 2012.

The country's currently counts on around 10 million students, seven million of which in the primary education.

Speaking to Angop on the reformulation of the educative reform, the secretary of State for Primary and General Education, Joaquim Cabral, said that with the expansion of the school network, the Government increased the gross rate of people in the education system and reduced the number of children out of it.

However, he recognised the existence of countless challenges related to the teachers' preparation to conduct the learning process, production of school manuals and difficulties in the relation between school and communities.

Under the guidance of the Government, a long-term 2018-2030 National Education Development Plan is due to be submitted for approval in the course of the ongoing Government term.