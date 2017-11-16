Morocco: HM the King Offers Dinner in Honor of French Prime Minister

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI offered, Wednesday in Rabat, a dinner in honor of French Prime minister, Édouard Philippe, who is on a working visit to Morocco, chaired by Head of government, Saâd-Eddine El Othmani.

The dinner was attended by the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament, advisor to HM the King, Yassir Znagui, members of the government, the ambassador of Morocco in Paris, as well as by several economic operators.

It was also attended by the members of the official delegation accompanying the French PM, the ambassador of France to Morocco and numerous other personalities.