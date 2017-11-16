15 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Offers Dinner in Honor of French Prime Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI offered, Wednesday in Rabat, a dinner in honor of French Prime minister, Édouard Philippe, who is on a working visit to Morocco, chaired by Head of government, Saâd-Eddine El Othmani.

The dinner was attended by the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament, advisor to HM the King, Yassir Znagui, members of the government, the ambassador of Morocco in Paris, as well as by several economic operators.

It was also attended by the members of the official delegation accompanying the French PM, the ambassador of France to Morocco and numerous other personalities.

Morocco

As Nigerians Unite Against Morocco in Ecowas

Due to their diversity, which they said is also their strength, it's always difficult for Nigerians to agree on one… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.