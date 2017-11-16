15 November 2017

Morocco: Lalla Joumala Alaoui Named 'Honorary Citizen' of Dallas City

Dallas — Morocco's ambassador to the United States Lalla Joumala Alaoui, was named, Wednesday, Honorary Citizen of the city of Dallas, at a ceremony organized by the World Affairs Council, attended by personalities representing the worlds of politics, academia and energy.

This prestigious award was handed to Lalla Joumala Alaoui, on behalf of Dallas Mayor, Michael Rawlings, by the city's council member, Tennell Atkins, who said that this great metropolis of Texas has an old tradition to confer this title to the most prestigious guests of the city.

Atkins said that "by virtue of this award, Lalla Joumala Alaoui enjoys a special place in the heart of the citizens of the city and the high esteem of the council of Dallas."

Later on, the Moroccan ambassador will meet with the Mayor of Dallas.

