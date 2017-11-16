Botswana: Diphatsa and Police Volleyball Men's Team to Face Off

Lobatse — Diphatsa and Police men's volleyball clubs will face off at the JB sports Volleyball tournament final.

The two teams played pool games over the weekend in Lobatse and Molepolole. Diphatsa had a great start winning 2 sets to one of Prisons in their first game in Lobatse. However, they lost 2-1 to BDF VI in a game which started off with Diphatsa dominating and taking the first set home with 25-18 points.

BDF VI came back in the second set determined and fought their way to a draw.

The second set was a tough set as both teams showed commitment to take it; for Diphatsa it would have meant they finish the game while a win for BDF VI meant hope to win the game.

Nevertheless, BDF VI won the set with 25-18 and the two teams went for a decider set.

BDF VI won set three with 19 points to 17 concluding the game to a 2-1 score. Nevertheless, both teams went through to the next stages of the tournament, but it was Diphatsa that made it through to the semi finals, securing a spot for the finals to be played on the 25 November.

Diphatsa coach Mr Mike Kashiba indicated that their win was a result of controlling services and maximising attacks on their opponents. As they prepare for the finals, Mr Kashiba said the main thing will be to destabilise their opponents' services and work on their blocks formation in order to control the opponents' attacks.

The JB Sports tournament, Mr Kashiba said is a preparatory tournament for Zone VI games as there has not been a volleyball league this season.

He said if his team manages to participate at the Zone VI Championships billed this December, then they would have prepared.

Sponsored at a tune of P300 000, the winner of JB Sports Volleyball tournament walks away with P17 000 and the runner up gets P12 000. The finals will be played on November 25 at a venue yet to be decided. BOPA

