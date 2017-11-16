16 November 2017

South Africa: Parliament - Lynne Brown's Background Machinations to the State Capture Inquiry Exposed

By Marianne Merten

When in a tight corner, call in the lawyers and go on the attack, singling out an individual for intimidation. The State Attorney, at the behest of Public Enterprises, has threatened to report Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara to the General Council of the Bar for his conduct as evidence leader of Parliament's public enterprises committee inquiry into State Capture. That lawyer's letter followed two earlier ones by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown also questioning the timing, rationale and processes of the public hearings. However, alongside the minister comparing the parliamentary inquiry to a "kangaroo court", it was a move which backfired.

Parliament's public enterprises committee, across party-political lines, resolved on Wednesday that any comparison to a kangaroo court and questioning of its evidence leader's integrity was "an attack on Parliament" and "unjustified". Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was to be informed of this forthwith. This resolution followed an earlier vote of confidence in Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara for how he has guided witnesses through their initial presentations to MPs, who then took over the questioning.

The committee said it would continue its work "in the interest of the country" as Parliament was an independent institution and MPs knew their...

