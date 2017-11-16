15 November 2017

Amnesty International (London)

Zimbabwe: Military Officials Must Safeguard Human Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In response to the military takeover and subsequent control of certain streets of the capital city Harare and the state-run broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Amnesty International's Regional Director for Southern Africa Deprose Muchena said:

"At this tense time, it is essential that the military ensure the safety and security of all people in Zimbabwe - regardless of their political allegiance - and refrain from any action that puts lives and human rights at risk.

"Military officials must uphold human rights, including the right to liberty, freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. The free flow of information - through the media and social media - must be guaranteed.

"The military takeover should not be used as an excuse to undermine Zimbabwe's international and regional human rights obligations and commitments."

Background

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson Sibusiso Moyo announced the military takeover. He said that said they were targeting people around President Robert Mugabe who had caused "social and economic suffering" to bring them to justice.

Zimbabwe

Kasukuwere, Moyo 'Fished Out' From Mugabe Mansion - Report

Two leaders of Zanu-PF's Generation 40 (G40) faction - Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher Education… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.