16 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Hell or High Water - Face to Face With Patricia De Lille and the Battle to Stave Off Day Zero

interview By Marelise Van Der Merwe

A cautiously optimistic Patricia de Lille told Daily Maverick this week that the City of Cape Town's disaster management plan had managed to stave off the projected March 2018 date of Day Zero for the city's water supply. But structural and bureaucratic challenges still stand in the way of bringing augmentation initiatives online, and officials are working overtime to make up for lost time to avoid running out of water.

Phase One of the City of Cape Town's disaster management plan is yielding results, with the predicted "Day Zero" shifted to beyond March 2018 thanks to aggressive demand management and initial augmentation efforts.

The City was unable to confirm exact figures earlier in the week, but the extent of the improvement is expected to be announced at a press conference on Thursday.

In an interview with Daily Maverick on Monday, however, Cape Town's Executive Mayor Patricia de Lille said she was pleased with the results of additional water supply from the Atlantis aquifer and the Molteno reservoir in Oranjezicht. Other augmentation plants will come online and increase incrementally from February 2018, she said.

The City is also transferring water from the Palmiet River to the...

