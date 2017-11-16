16 November 2017

Somalia: US Targets Al-Shabaab Militants in Airstrike

U.S. airstrikes coordinated with local government killed "several" al-Shabab militants in Somalia, the U.S. Africa Command said in a statement released Wednesday.

The operation, conducted Tuesday, was carried out some 97 kilometers northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, the U.S. Africa Command said in a statement.

Somali officials say an ongoing operation against the extremist group is paving the way for a large-scale offensive against al-Shabab — an al-Qaida-linked Islamist insurgency. Somali leaders, including the president, last month declared that preparations are underway.

