Cameroon: CPA Presidency - Parliament Will Support Hon. Monjowa Lifaka

The Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association was on November 15, 2017 received in the Senate and National Assembly.

Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, Deputy Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly who was on November 7, 2017 elected the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), is now assured of the support of the entire Parliament in the discharge of her duties. She on November 15, 2017 had separate audiences with the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. She used the audiences to thank the authorities of the two Houses of Parliament for their support and also to present her plan of action during the three years in which she will be at the helm of the CPA. Talking to the press after the reception by Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, Hon. Monjowa Lifaka said, "I came to see the House Speaker. He has encouraged me and pledged the total support of the National Assembly during my three-year term of office as the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) International." Cognizant of the House Speaker's role in her election, she said, "I also came to say thank you to the Rt. Honourable Speaker because for the past 10 years I have been actively involved in CPA activities. It is thanks to him that I have been able to attend meetings." Hon. Monjowa Lifaka specified that, "I have been able to represent him in House Speakers' conferences. It is because of this that I was identified by my colleagues." With regard to the plan of action of Hon. Monjowa Lifaka at the helm of the CPA, she said, "My plan of action is to strengthen the unity within the Commonwealth. I will also go to the different regions and try to see what I can do to get especially women get interested in parliament." This action, she said, is justified by the fact that, "There are some countries that do not have up to 15 per cent of women sitting in the legislative body," she said. She also plans to get women and youths get interested in politics and bring them on board.