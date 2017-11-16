East African Bloc Calls for Sustaining Peace in Warring Somalia Regions

Africa's regional bloc IGAD on Tuesday called on the international community to sustain and build peace between Somalia's rival regional states of Puntland and Galmudug.

A statement issued after a two-day meeting, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) vowed to work with Somalia's federal government and Puntland and Galmudug administrations to find a lasting solution to the protracted clashes over control of the central town of Galkayo.

Galkayo is currently divided into two districts, with Galmudug governing the south and Puntland the north. The town has been plagued by recurrent clashes between the neighboring states over its control.

The ceasefire deal signed in January between President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali of Puntland and President Abdikarim Hussein Guled of Galmudug ended clashes between forces of the rival states, which first broke out in October 2016, killing over 50 people including civilians and displaced over 90,000 others.

By signing the deal, the state presidents agreed to cease hostilities by withdrawing forces from the disputed town and to build confidence between the two state administrations.

IGAD called upon Puntland and Galmudug administrations to proactively support the peace committees to fully engage in the upcoming peace-building efforts.

"IGAD remains committed to supporting the federal government of Somalia in its mandate to build peace, security, and stability in Somalia," it said.

IGAD through its Special Mission to Somalia (SMS) organized a two-day Consensus Building Preparatory Workshop for peace-building and the implementation of the different ceasefire and peace agreements signed between Puntland and Galmudug over Galkayo disputes.

The workshop brought together governors and mayors of Puntland and Galmudug to discuss a roadmap to bring about a lasting peace.