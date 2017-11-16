15 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Minister Quits, 2nd in Less Than Two Months

Photo: Radio Shabelle
Turkey airlifts wounded victims to Istanbul

Somalia's Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr. Maryan Qasim Ahmed suddenly resigned on Wednesday, citing personal circumstances. The minister announced her resignation during a press conference in Mogadishu.

Qasim who was among the cabinet appointed by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre in late March this year has made a significant work on the humanitarian situation in the country.

She becomes the second minister to resign since last month as the government is struggling to step up the fight against Al Shabaab and restore peace in Somalia.

Last month, the country's minister of defense, Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed has stepped down, along the National Army Chief, without giving reason to the sudden resignations.

