15 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mayor Thabit in Rome to Bolster Investment in Mogadishu

Ten African cities, Italian government and international relations on Wednesday gathered in Rome for the Africa Cities Investment Conference. Somalia's capital Mogadishu was among the ten African cities represented in the conference that aims at linking growing urban centers to investors in Italy.

"We are here under invitation by the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs" Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Mohamed said after the end of day one of the conference. In his speech at the conference Mayor Thabit highlighted the recent achievements made by Mogadishu in the face of security challenges.

There has been an economic boom in Mogadishu. Many people are moving to Mogadishu. Many are investing in the city" he said. The conference is expected to end with deliberations that would bolster investment in the ten African cities including Mogadishu.

Thabit noted the steady expansion and growth of the city limits of Mogadishu in recent time due to a rise in population.

