Somalia: U.S. Conducts Further Airstrikes Against Al-Shabaab in Somalia

The U. S. military confirmed that it conducted the two airstrikes against the Islamist State (IS) and Al-Shabaab militants early Sunday in Somalia, killing "several terrorists."

The U.S. Africa Command (Africom) said the first strike occurred at approximately 3 a.m. against Al-Shabaab in the Lower Shabelle Region about 64 km west of the capital of Mogadishu.

According to Africom, the second separate strike occurred at approximately 9 a.m. against IS in Puntland in northeast Somalia.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted two separate airstrikes against Al-Shabaab and ISIS, in Somalia on Nov. 12, killing several terrorists," Africom said in a statement.

Africom, which has in the past conducted counterterrorism airstrikes against the terror group in Somalia, said its special forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats.

"This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF); targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world," it said.

The statement came after the Somalia government said its forces killed 81 Al-Shabaab militants during the joint security operation on Saturday in Jilib town in middle Jubba region in southern Somalia.

However, Al-Shabaab has denied the statement on Saturday by Information Minister Abdurahman Omar Osman that there were attacks in Jilib town area. Al-Shabaab's military spokesman Abdulaziz Abu Musab described the minister's statement as "baseless."