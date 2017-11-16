15 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Affirms Presidency Support to Sudanese Football Association

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the Presidency support to the Sudanese Football Association to carry out its role.

This came when he received Wednesday in his office at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Sudanese Football Association which was headed by the association's chairman, Dr. Kamal Shaddad, and in presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports in Khartoum State, Al-Yasaa Siddiq.

The delegation has informed the Vice - President on the Football Association's accomplishments in the past period and its strategy for the coming stage.

In a press statement, Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Football Association, Prof. Mohamed Jalal, said that the Vice - President has pledged to cash the salary for a foreign coach who will assume the training of the National Football Team.

He said that the Presidency has demanded a four-year strategy so as to support it implementation.

He said that the Presidency has referred to its commitment to solve the crisis of the chairmanship of Al-Mereikh Football Club after reviewing the visions of the Minister of Youth and Sports and the Football Association.

Sudan

Airline Buys Airbus Planes Worth U.S.$60 Million With Chinese Funding

Sudan government on Wednesday said it purchased two Airbus planes in favour of Sudan Airways at a cost of 60 million… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.