Sudan: Political Forces, Civil Society Organizations in Al - Gezera State Welcome Visit of President of Republic

Medeni — The political forces and the organization of the civil society, signatory to the national dialogue document, in al- Gazera state have welcomed the due visit of the President of the Republic to the state , tomorrow , Thursday, during which he will inaugurate number of development projects in the state's different localities.

The spokesman of the political forces and the organizations of civil society in the state, Mohamed Ahmed Zaourag, noted in a press statement to SUNA, that the visit reflects the President of the Republic concern with the state, an incentive to the political forces for supporting the president's development and the spread of services program, commending the president's wisdom till the US economic sanctions was lifted.

He announced work of the political forces and the civil society organizations with President of the Republic until the alleviation of the Sudan's name from the list of the states sponsoring terrorism realized.

He added that the state is qualified for absorbing the economic changes following the lifting of the sanctions on the agriculture and industrial inputs.

He indicated that the expected visit would allow the president to view the political reality in the state, and the development accomplishments in the state, stressing the precedent development achieved in the state by the state's governor, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Eila and the state's citizen's satisfaction.