Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms Sudan Keenness to Enhance Relations With European Union

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, has affirmed Sudan keenness to consolidate its relations with the European Union in all fields, appreciating the European Union's support to all the issues relating to the preparations for the coming elections, the democratic transformation, human rights and climate change.

This came when Omer received in his office Wednesday the European Union's Representative to Khartoum, Jean-Michel Dumond.

The meeting has discussed progress of the relations between Sudan and the European Union and ways of enhancing them further and performance of the joint political consultation committees which have been held in the past period.

The meeting has tackled the role of Sudan in the combating of human trafficking, illegal immigration and the progress in the human rights field which has been appreciated.