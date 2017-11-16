Sudan: President of Republic - 2020 Year of Compulsory Education

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir indicated that the basic education, according to the law will be compulsory in the year 2020.

During his address, Wednesday, at the Friendship Hall, to the opening sitting of the General Conference of the Sudanese Students, he noted that the coming stage would witness the transfer to electronic education to the secondary and higher education to all students, asserting concern with the students with special needs, the talented and the Koran schools (Khalawi), lauding the idea of Tajul Hafzeen and, the Student's National Fund.

He referred that the Student's National Fund has continued to present clear and concert programs in the previous period, stressing its effective role in all domains.

The president of the republic has pointed out to the importance of the schools' national tournament, calling on every state to organize its special tournament to introduce the cultural variety, and then to compete with in the national schools' tournament.

The president has greet teachers in the entire country as leaders of the civilized and social change, appreciating the workers in the education field and, the Student's National Fund.