Sudan: President Al-Bashir Appreciates Progress of Sudanese - Belarussian Relations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has expressed his satisfaction over progress of the relations between Sudan and Belarus in all fields.

During his meeting with the visiting Deputy Speaker of Belarus Parliament Wednesday evening at the Guest House, President Al-Bashir called for the exchange of visits between the two sides for bolstering the bilateral relations.

In a press statement, the Deputy Speaker of the Belarussian Parliament said that the meeting was focused the means for strengthening the cooperation between Belarus and Sudan in the economic, trade, humanitarian and trade unions' fields.

He said that the meeting also touched on agreements that were signed by the two countries, especially the trade contracts between Sudanese and Belarussian companies on the importation of tractors and exportation of groundnut.

He said that an agreement was reached with the Sudanese side during his visit on establishment of a joint multi-activity company referring to his meeting with the Deputy Governor of Sudan Central Bank and the agreement on cooperation in different fields.