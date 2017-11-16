15 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Appreciates Firmness of Sudanese - Indian Relations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and India, affirming the keenness to consolidate further its relations with for the interest of the two peoples.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Ambassador of India to Khartoum on the occasion of the expiry of his office term in Sudan.

President Al-Bashir has praised the efforts exerted by the Indian Ambassador for strengthening the relations between the two countries in all domains.

The Indian Ambassador has expressed to President Al-Bashir his thanks and appreciation of the cooperation accorded to him by the government and people of Sudan.

He indicated that there are various opportunities for cooperation between India and Sudan, especially in the economic field.

