Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, received in his office Wednesday the Executive Director of Salah Wansi Institution for Cancer Research and Control, Dr. Salah Al-Daak.

Dr. Al-Daak has briefed Sheikh Al-Sanousi on the performance of the institution and the fields of its work.

He invited the Presidential Assistant to attend the opening sitting of Khartoum International Oncology Workshop, scheduled in Khartoum during November 24 - 25.