Gambia/Algeria: Yusupha Doubtful for Gambia-Algeria Qualifier Game

Gambia legend Biri Biri's son Yusupha Njie won't be playing the ball for four months owing to injury making him a doubt for the Scorpions' fixture against Algeria next year, Foroyaa Sport understands.

The striker ruptured his cruciate ligament in the right-knee after a collision in his team's 3-2 defeat to fellow Premieira Liga outfit Tondela.

Njie, 23, sustained the abrasion after Ricardo Costa ran into the back of him, leaving him in a heap.

A technical player, the erstwhile FUS Rabat attacker had to be subbed out minutes after coming on.

The injury wasn't first considered serious until scans later conducted showed a ruptured ligament which could see him stay away from the round object until March or April next year.

Yusupha didn't feature in Gambia 2-1 win over Morocco's CHAN side owing to injury and by the look of things, appears doubtful for Gambia's away fixture against Algeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers.

The news comes much as a blow for club and country.

Njie is on a season-long loan deal at Portuguese top tier side Boavista who have an option of extending the contract hinging on his performances.