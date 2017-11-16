Gambia/Morocco: Gambia Whacks Morocco - Assan Steals Show but Debutants Shine Too

CHAN hosts Morocco have been given plenty to ponder over after faltering to Gambia.

It took two individual efforts from Switzerland-based forward Assan Ceesay to smother the Moroccans.

First the 23-year-old, on loan at second tier Swiss outfit Chissao, sprinted to force the Moroccan last man in defence into making a gaffe, then finished off with his much favoured left foot tucking the ball past the hosts' goalkeeper for the opening goal.

The Moroccans equalised from the spot-kick after midfielder Sulayman Marreh intercepted the ball but the Moroccan striker went down rather easily in the box.

The referee shunned Gambian players' simulation plea and pointed to the spot-kick which they converted to even the score.

Then Ceesay, a late call-up following injuries to key players, rose up to the occasion, managing to get the end of the ball before being bundled by the keeper.

The referee pointed for a penalty which youngster Ceesay boomeranged into the net.

Photo: Scorer Assan gives the thumps-up after his two goals

The ex-Gamtel FC goal-poacher showed his worth but it wasn't a one-way traffic either with some of the debutants also proving particularly impressive.

Barcelona ace Alasana Manneh formed the core of the midfield along with debutant Yusupha Bobb who last played for Gambia in 2014 in the Caf Youth Championship.

Hawks' Mass Manga was the only local-based player in defence in the starting line-up.